UK commits to Life Sciences cooperation with Sweden

Today (27 May 2022), Parliamentary Under-Secretary of State for Innovation at the Department of Health and Social Care, Lord Kamall, and the Swedish Minister for Education, Anna Ekström, signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) committing the UK and Sweden to ongoing co-operation in the life sciences.

The Memorandum of Understanding was signed at the Swedish Ambassador’s Residence in London, in the presence of King Carl XVI Gustav and Queen Silvia. Minister for Science and Innovation, George Freeman, was also present.

The MoU follows a long tradition of Swedish and UK co-operation, including the pioneering work achieved by the Anglo-Swedish company AstraZeneca in developing the coronavirus vaccine, and will see the 2 nations promoting joint progress across policy development, technical standards, industry collaboration, research, and the development and implementation of new technologies and treatments.

Both the UK and Sweden are world-leaders in the life sciences, and the Memorandum of Understanding commits our 2 nations to enhancing co-operation between our governments and to galvanise our life sciences ecosystems in working together on our shared strengths and common priorities, covering fields from precision medicine, clinical trials, pandemic preparedness and antimicrobial resistance to sustainability, trade, and investment for the sector.

The UK and Sweden are responsible international actors, leading the way in tackling global challenges, and this Memorandum of Understanding will pave the way for stronger business development and enhanced collaborative opportunities, while delivering on both the Life Sciences Vision, and the Integrated Review.