“This is Ukraine’s finest hour” – PM to address Ukrainian Parliament

PM will address Ukraine’s Parliament today via live videolink, the first world leader to address the Verkhovna Rada since the conflict began

The Government will announce a new £300m package of defensive military aid for Ukraine and send specialised civilian protection vehicles

PM is expected to say this is Ukraine’s ‘finest hour’ and the UK is ‘proud to be among their friends’

The Prime Minister is expected to hail Ukraine’s resistance against tyranny as an exemplar for the world in a live address to the country’s Parliament, the Verkhovna Rada, today.

As the British embassy reopens in Kyiv, the Prime Minister will say the United Kingdom is “proud to be among Ukraine’s friends” when he speaks to parliamentarians via videolink.

Ministers updated Parliament last week on plans to send sophisticated land Brimstone missiles and STORMER air defence vehicles to Ukraine. The Prime Minister will today set out a new package of military aid today worth £300 million, to support Ukraine’s ongoing defence against Russia’s illegal invasion. The package includes electronic warfare equipment, a counter battery radar system, GPS jamming equipment and thousands of night vision devices.

The UK will also send in the coming weeks heavy lift systems to provide logistical support to isolated forces, and more than a dozen new specialised Toyota Landcruisers to help protect civilian officials in Eastern Ukraine and evacuate civilians from frontline areas, following a request from the Ukrainian government.

The Prime Minister Boris Johnson is expected to say: