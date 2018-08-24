News story
The future of aerospace: search for the next big idea
Organisations can submit their ideas for funding to help keep the UK at the cutting edge of the global civil aerospace industry.
The Aerospace Technology Institute (ATI), the Department for Business, Energy and Industrial Strategy and Innovate UK will invest up to £150 million in innovative aerospace projects this year.
The funding is part of a £3.9 billion joint investment between government and industry and run by the ATI. Investments will be made in projects that promote competition and innovation in the aerospace sector.
At this stage, organisations are invited to submit ideas for projects. Successful applicants will be able to apply for funding in the next stage of the competition.
Advancing the UK’s aerospace strategy
We are looking for ideas that fit with the ATI’s strategy of ‘raising ambition’ in aerospace to:
- strengthen the UK’s capability in whole-aircraft design and system integration and positioning it for future generations
- develop advanced, connected aircraft systems technologies that capture high-value opportunities
- make the UK a global leader in the development of large complex structures, particularly wings
- advance more efficient, next-generation propulsion technologies, particularly large turbofans
It’s important to show that your project will provide value for money, create benefits in jobs and training and has clear potential within the industry.
Who can apply
To be eligible to apply, you will need to be a UK-based organisation, either working alone or in collaboration with other businesses, research organisations or the third sector.
You must plan to carry out your project in the UK and sign up to the ATI framework agreement.
Competition information
- expression of interests open on 3 September 2018 and the deadline is midday on 19 September 2018
- successful applicants will be contacted on 5 October 2018 and invited to make a full funding application
- you will need to show that your expected costs and times are proportional to your project’s objectives
- businesses could attract up to 70% of their project costs