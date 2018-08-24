The future of aerospace: search for the next big idea

The Aerospace Technology Institute (ATI), the Department for Business, Energy and Industrial Strategy and Innovate UK will invest up to £150 million in innovative aerospace projects this year.

The funding is part of a £3.9 billion joint investment between government and industry and run by the ATI. Investments will be made in projects that promote competition and innovation in the aerospace sector.

At this stage, organisations are invited to submit ideas for projects. Successful applicants will be able to apply for funding in the next stage of the competition.

Advancing the UK’s aerospace strategy

We are looking for ideas that fit with the ATI’s strategy of ‘raising ambition’ in aerospace to:

strengthen the UK’s capability in whole-aircraft design and system integration and positioning it for future generations

develop advanced, connected aircraft systems technologies that capture high-value opportunities

make the UK a global leader in the development of large complex structures, particularly wings

advance more efficient, next-generation propulsion technologies, particularly large turbofans

It’s important to show that your project will provide value for money, create benefits in jobs and training and has clear potential within the industry.

Who can apply

To be eligible to apply, you will need to be a UK-based organisation, either working alone or in collaboration with other businesses, research organisations or the third sector.

You must plan to carry out your project in the UK and sign up to the ATI framework agreement.

Competition information