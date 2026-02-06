Targeted financial support for aspiring social workers

Government to offer better financial support for social work students to set up a career in sector

Changes aim to improve access and break down barriers into social work careers to provide vital care for children and families, older people and people with learning disabilities and mental health

This follows the launch of the Fair Pay Agreement – backed by £500 million - and improved skills and qualifications for care workers, as the government reforms adult social care

Social work students will receive more targeted financial support where there is the greatest need, including those from low-income backgrounds, under plans set out in a consultation announced by the government today.

It will seek feedback from universities, social work students, social workers, local authorities and NHS trusts to maximise the effectiveness of the existing Social Work Bursary (SWB) and the Education Support Grant (ESB).

Together, these provide £50 million annually to support social work students and have provided support since 2003. However, uptake of the Social Work Bursary has declined in recent years, with around 1,500 unclaimed bursaries in 2024-25 out of the 4,000 available.

These proposed changes will bring down barriers and aim to improve access to a vital career.

Minister of State for Care Stephen Kinnock said:

I hugely value the thousands of social workers across the country who care for the vulnerable people in our society.

This consultation will make sure that support is targeted to the social work students that need it most. Ultimately, this will bolster our workforce with aspiring and hardworking, compassionate social workers.

We are on the road to transforming adult social care careers by launching the Fair Pay Agreement for care workers, the first ever universal career structure and improved training and qualifications. This is a further step as we build a National Care Service and work with the sector to deliver the workforce it needs.

Chief Social Worker for Adults Sarah McClinton and Chief Social Worker for Children and Families Isabelle Trowler said:

This consultation is vital to understand views from across the profession, including current and future students, higher education institutes and employers on how the Social Work Bursary and Education Support Grant can best support high-quality students into social work education and ultimately help them have long and rewarding careers in social work.

The consultation runs for eight weeks and closes on 7 April 2026. Responses can be submitted online: Proposed changes to the Social Work Bursary and the Education Support Grant - GOV.UK

Currently, the Social Work Bursary provides support to undergraduates who receive around £4,900 and postgraduates who receive around £11,300 and the Education Support Grant contributes to the costs of practice placements, where students gain hands-on experience. Bursaries or grants do not need to be paid back, unlike student loans.

Through the 10 Year Health Plan the government is shifting more care out of hospital and into the community and social workers will play a vital role in this shift, as part of Neighbourhood Health Services.