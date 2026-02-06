Open consultation

Proposed changes to the Social Work Bursary and the Education Support Grant

Department of Health and Social Care
6 February 2026
Consultation seeking views on proposed reforms to the Social Work Bursary and Education Support Grant in England.

Consultation description

The Social Work Bursary (SWB) and Education Support Grant (ESG) have supported students training to become social workers since 2003. The SWB provides financial support to help students with the additional costs of studying social work. The ESG contributes to the costs of arranging and providing practice placements.

This consultation seeks views on options for reforming the SWB and ESG to ensure they continue to best support social work students. We are particularly interested in hearing from current and future students, higher education institutions and employers.

While the SWB has been available for up to 4,000 students annually, applications have declined in recent years. We want to understand how best to balance the amount paid per student with the total number of students supported. We are also seeking views on how ESG funding might better support high-quality, practice-based learning for social work students.

The government wants to secure a future workforce of high-quality social workers for adult and children’s social care, the NHS and the community and voluntary sectors who are representative of the communities they serve. The outcome of this consultation will be used to inform policy decisions for the SWB and ESG in future.

Proposed changes to the Social Work Bursary and the Education Support Grant - consultation document

Consultation stage impact assessment: proposed changes to the Social Work Bursary and the Education Support Grant

PDF, 596 KB, 37 pages

This file may not be suitable for users of assistive technology.

Request an accessible format.
If you use assistive technology (such as a screen reader) and need a version of this document in a more accessible format, please email publications@dhsc.gov.uk. Please tell us what format you need. It will help us if you say what assistive technology you use.

6 February 2026

  1. Added the consultation stage impact assessment.

  2. First published.

