Surge testing to be deployed in targeted areas in Buckinghamshire and Lambeth

Working in partnership with the local authorities, additional testing and genomic sequencing is being deployed to targeted areas within the HP10 postcode in Buckinghamshire and SW8 and SW9 postcodes in Lambeth, where the COVID-19 variant first identified in South Africa has been found.

The increased testing is being introduced in addition to existing extensive testing and, in combination with the current lockdown rules and remembering ‘hands, face, space’ advice, will help to monitor and suppress the spread of the virus. Positive cases will be sequenced for genomic data to help understand COVID-19 variants and their spread within these areas.

People living within targeted areas in these postcodes are strongly encouraged to take a COVID-19 test when offered, whether they are showing symptoms or not.

People with symptoms should book a test in the usual way, and those without symptoms should visit their local authority website for more information.