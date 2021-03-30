Surge testing to be deployed in targeted areas in Bolton

Working in partnership with the local authority, additional testing and genomic sequencing is being deployed in an area of Wingates Industrial Estate within the BL5 postcode in Bolton, where one case of the COVID-19 variant first identified in South Africa has been found.

Enhanced contact tracing is used for individuals testing positive with a variant of concern. This is where contact tracers look back over an extended period in order to determine the route of transmission. Positive cases will be sequenced for genomic data to help increase our understanding of COVID-19 variants and their spread within these areas.

Individuals working within this targeted area are strongly encouraged to take a COVID-19 test when offered, whether they are showing symptoms or not.

People with symptoms should book a free test online or by phone so they can get tested at a testing site or have a testing kit sent to them at home. Those without symptoms should visit their local authority website for more information.