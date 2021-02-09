Surge testing to be deployed in areas around Lambeth in connection to new variant

Working in partnership with the local authority, additional surge testing and genomic sequencing is being deployed to targeted areas within Lambeth in areas within SE27 0, SE27 9 and SW16 2, where the COVID-19 variant first identified in South Africa has been found.

Surge testing is being introduced in addition to existing extensive testing. In combination with following the lockdown rules and remembering Hands. Face. Space., it will help to monitor and suppress the spread of the virus.

Positive cases will be sequenced for genomic data to help understand COVID-19 variants and their spread within these areas.

People living within these targeted areas are strongly encouraged to take a COVID-19 test this week, whether they are showing symptoms or not.

People with symptoms should book a test in the usual way.

People without symptoms should visit their local authority website for more information.

Surge testing in GU21 in the Surrey area, which began last week, is now complete and further data on surge testing will be provided in due course.