Smoking ban introduced to protect children and most vulnerable

World-leading reforms introduced to phase out smoking, protecting the public, NHS and economy and put us on track to a smoke-free UK

Government will be given powers to extend indoor smoking ban to certain outdoor settings, focused on protecting children and the most vulnerable, in addition to creating the first smoke-free generation

Bill will also ban vape advertising and sponsorship, as well as create new powers to restrict the flavours, display and packaging of all types of vapes

Combined with on the spot fines, tougher action on enforcement and tighter regulation on vaping, the bill will protect children and young people from harm and addiction

Tougher action to better protect the public, NHS and the economy from the harms of smoking will be set out in the Tobacco and Vapes Bill, introduced in Parliament today (Tuesday 5 November 2024).

The world-leading bill will include measures to create a smoke-free generation, phasing out the sale of tobacco products across the UK to anyone aged 15 or younger this year, breaking the cycle of addiction and disadvantage.

In addition, the government will be given powers to extend the indoor smoking ban to specific outdoor spaces - with children’s playgrounds and outside schools and hospitals all being considered, subject to consultation.

This sits alongside a ban in the bill on vape advertising and sponsorship, as well as powers to restrict the flavours, display and packaging of all types of vapes, as well as other nicotine products.

Disposable vapes are also due to be banned from 1 June 2025 under separate environmental legislation.

The Tobacco and Vapes Bill is part of the government’s reform agenda to shift the focus of healthcare from sickness to prevention and will address one of the biggest risk factors driving poor health.

Smoking claims around 80,000 lives a year in the UK, putting huge pressure on our NHS, taking up appointments, scans and operations, and costing taxpayers £3.1 billion a year.

The cost of smoking to the economy is even greater, with £18 billion lost in productivity every year, as smokers are a third more likely to be off work sick.

Tobacco is a uniquely harmful product, responsible for 1 in 4 of all cancer deaths and killing up to two-thirds of its long-term users. Smoking also substantially increases the risk of many major health conditions throughout people’s lives, such as strokes, diabetes, heart disease, stillbirth, dementia and asthma.

Almost every minute, someone is admitted to hospital because of smoking and up to 75,000 GP appointments can be attributed to smoking each month - over 100 every hour.

There is no safe level of exposure to second-hand smoke and this is particularly true for children - whose lungs and immune system aren’t as well developed as adults - as well as pregnant women and those with pre-existing health conditions.

Health and Social Care Secretary, Wes Streeting, said:

Unless we act to help people stay healthy, the rising tide of ill health in our society threatens to overwhelm and bankrupt our NHS. Prevention is better than cure. This government is taking bold action to create the first smoke-free generation, clamp down on kids getting hooked on nicotine through vapes, and protect children and vulnerable people from the harms of second-hand smoke. This historic legislation will save thousands of lives and protect the NHS. By building a healthy society, we will also help to build a healthy economy, with fewer people off work sick.

The government will also take tougher action to crack down on youth vaping, with 25% of 11 to 15 year olds having tried vaping in 2023.

Subject to consultation, the government is considering extending restrictions in places that are currently smoke-free to also become vape-free, especially in areas where there are children and young adults.

Together, these measures will help protect children from becoming hooked on nicotine while continuing to enable adult smokers to use vapes as a quit aid.

Chief Medical Officer for England, Professor Chris Whitty, said:

A smoke-free country would prevent disease, disability and premature deaths for children born today and for people long into the future. Smoking causes harm across the life course from stillbirths, asthma in children, cancers, strokes and heart attacks to premature dementia. Most smokers wish they had never started, but are trapped by addiction. Second-hand smoke causes harm including to children, pregnant women and medically vulnerable people so reducing this is important. If vulnerable people can smell smoke they are inhaling it. The rising numbers of children vaping is a major concern and the Tobacco and Vapes Bill will help prevent marketing vapes to children, which is utterly unacceptable. This is a major piece of legislation which if passed will have a positive and lasting impact on the health of the nation.

Professor Sanjay Agrawal, NHS England National Speciality Advisor for Tobacco Dependency, said:

Smoking may seem like a problem for past generations, but it is still the leading cause of preventable illness and deaths and has an enormous impact on the NHS, costing billions each year through appointments, scans and operations. It’s also clear that vaping is a growing issue, particularly among young people. NHS treatments, including nicotine replacement therapy, are helping thousands of adults each year to live healthier lives and we have seen adult smoking rates drop by more than half in the last 3 decades. But there is more to do, so we welcome this public health intervention and look forward to working with government to help the next generation grow up smoke and vape-free.

The bill will also include powers to introduce a licensing scheme for retailers to sell tobacco, vape and nicotine products in England, Wales and Northern Ireland, and will introduce on the spot fines of £200 to retailers found to be selling these products to people underage.

These measures will protect law abiding businesses and tackle illicit products from being sold.

The number of cancer cases caused by smoking has increased by 17% since 2003, with 20 additional people a day being diagnosed with cancer caused by smoking compared to 20 years ago.

Smoking is also a significant driver of inequality and poverty with mortality rates attributed to smoking in the most deprived areas of England more than double that in the least deprived areas.

The majority of smokers start before the age of 20 and are then addicted for life. Less than 17% of smokers state they want to continue smoking.

The government will support current smokers to quit by exploring standardising packaging for all tobacco products, for example cigars or pipe tobacco. We will also ensure all hospitals integrate ‘opt-out’ smoking cessation interventions into routine care. This will complement existing programmes to help support smokers quit.

Just last month in England, the Health and Social Care Secretary launched the public engagement that will inform the government’s 10 Year Health Plan to deliver 3 big shifts in healthcare - hospital to community, analogue to digital and from sickness to prevention - to make the NHS fit for the future.

In England, hospitality settings, including outside areas of pubs and bars, will not be included in the proposed extension to the indoor smoking ban.

Dr Charmaine Griffiths, Chief Executive at the British Heart Foundation, said:

We are delighted to see landmark legislation to create a smoke-free generation brought to Parliament. Smoking continues to have a devastating impact on our national health, taking thousands of lives across the UK each year, and tough measures must be taken to ensure future generations don’t die early because of tobacco. We welcome the government’s commitment to raising the age of sale for tobacco every year, as well as further action to protect children and clinically vulnerable people such as those living with heart disease from second hand smoke in schools, playgrounds and hospital grounds. We also welcome measures to make vaping less appealing to young people. We know the vast majority of the public back the aims of this bill, and we urge MPs of all parties to support this life-saving legislation and vision of a smoke-free UK.

Dr Ian Walker, Executive Director of Policy at Cancer Research UK, said:

Today is a significant step forward in the journey to creating a smoke-free UK. By increasing the age of sale of tobacco products and properly funding cessation services, the government can build a healthier future, prevent cancer, and protect people from a lifetime of deadly and costly addiction. We urge all MPs to prioritise the nation’s health by voting in favour of the bill and ensuring that this historic legislation is implemented across the UK.

Hazel Cheeseman, Chief Executive at Action on Smoking, said:

This is a world-leading piece of legislation, the first stop on a roadmap to a smoke-free country. It opens up an important debate about smoking and how long we are prepared to tolerate the incredible harms it does to our society. Over the last 50 years, smoking has taken more than 8 million lives in the UK. The health community and the public support the government in this historic effort to phase out the sale of tobacco. Smoking will not steal the health and wealth of future generations.

Henry Gregg, Director of External Affairs at Asthma + Lung UK, said:

The government is taking a huge step forward in the fight against the harms of smoking, the biggest cause of lung disease death in the UK, by tabling the Tobacco and Vapes Bill. Creating a smoke-free generation is one of the most impactful things the UK can do to protect future generations from developing lung conditions caused by smoking. The highest rates of respiratory-related deaths are overwhelmingly in the most deprived areas, where people are also more likely to smoke. This landmark legislation will play a vital role in closing this gap, as well as easing some of the £2.2 billion burden that smoking places on the NHS each year. But we should not forget those who are already addicted to smoking - we need increased investment in stop smoking services to deal with smoking’s deadly legacy. Smoking is one of the worst things anyone can do for their lungs and smoking can also cause significant health problems for those around people who smoke. If you’re a smoker and you want to quit tobacco, vaping can be a helpful way to give up smoking. But children and those who don’t smoke should not start to vape, especially if you have a lung condition. Recent figures show a worrying rise in the numbers of children vaping, who mostly use disposable vapes. It’s high time to put a stop to the vaping industry marketing their products towards children with cheap prices and appealing flavour options. It’s good to see increased powers to regulate vape branding, promotion and flavours in this bill and further powers of enforcement.

Councillor David Fothergill, Chairman of the Local Government Association’s Community Wellbeing Board, said: