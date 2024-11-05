Standardised packaging for all tobacco products
Call for evidence description
This call for evidence focuses on standardising packaging for:
- all tobacco products
- tobacco related devices
- cigarette papers
- herbal smoking products
It requests general evidence on standardised packaging, as well as product specific questions on prevalence or use, health harms, examples of pack inserts and the impacts of standardised packaging.
We welcome evidence from individuals and organisations. While the Department of Health and Social Care is leading this call for evidence across the UK, with agreement and partnership with the devolved governments, we also welcome international examples and evidence.