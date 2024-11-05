Open call for evidence

Standardised packaging for all tobacco products

From:
Department of Health and Social Care
Published
5 November 2024

Summary

A call for evidence on standardised packaging for all tobacco products, cigarette papers and herbal smoking products and potentially introducing pack inserts.

This call for evidence closes at

Call for evidence description

This call for evidence focuses on standardising packaging for:

  • all tobacco products
  • tobacco related devices
  • cigarette papers
  • herbal smoking products

It requests general evidence on standardised packaging, as well as product specific questions on prevalence or use, health harms, examples of pack inserts and the impacts of standardised packaging.

We welcome evidence from individuals and organisations. While the Department of Health and Social Care is leading this call for evidence across the UK, with agreement and partnership with the devolved governments, we also welcome international examples and evidence.

Documents

Standardised packaging for all tobacco products

HTML

Ways to respond

Respond online

Updates to this page

Published 5 November 2024

Sign up for emails or print this page