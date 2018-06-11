Safety and Standards Showcase and Regulatory Excellence Awards

The Safety & Standards Showcase and Regulatory Excellence Awards will be an excellent opportunity for regulators to meet the Office for Product Safety and Standards team and hear about how they will be supporting them in their work.

To be held at the Westminster Conference Centre in London on Wednesday, June 20, the Office will be showcasing its diverse range of work and responsibilities, and exploring ideas about future working with delegates.

It will be a great opportunity to network and to find out how all the Office’s work in product safety, testing, Primary Authority and local regulatory delivery, ties in.

As part of the day, the winners of the Regulatory Excellence Awards will be announced and there will be the opportunity to hear about some of their outstanding work.

The event is free, and lunch and refreshments will be provided. Bookings can be made via Eventbrite