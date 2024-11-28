Royal Navy and Global Fishing Watch partner to tackle global illegal, unreported and unregulated fishing, including in the Indo-Pacific

Royal Navy and Global Fishing Watch sign information sharing agreement to tackle global scourge of illegal, unreported and unregulated fishing

New agreement will see partners sharing information, data and technical advice on maritime activity to raise awareness of and prevent illegal acts

Cooperation is a tangible example of UK commitment to security and prosperity in the Indo-Pacific

On 27 November 2024, the Royal Navy Maritime Domain Awareness Programme (MDAP) and Global Fishing Watch signed an information sharing letter of intent (LoI) to tackle illegal, unreported and unregulated fishing (IUUF).

The UK Government, Global Fishing Watch and the Joint Analytical Cell (JAC) already work closely together to tackle IUUF through an innovative pilot project in the Philippines funded by the UK Government’s Integrated Security Fund. The LoI, which is focussed primarily on IUUF builds on this cooperation and will enable the Royal Navy MDAP and Global Fishing Watch to share information, data and technical advice on maritime activity. By sharing information, we will improve understanding, assessment of risk, and enable pre-emptive action to avert maritime incidents.

The ocean is under unprecedented pressure; the UN estimates one in every five fish caught internationally originate from IUU fishing. This could contribute to fish stocks being depleted beyond sustainable fishing within a generation.

UK Minister for the Indo-Pacific Catherine West said:

Effective fisheries management is essential to maintaining a free and open Indo-Pacific. It protects ocean ecosystems, supporting vulnerable coastal communities, resilient global food supplies and regional prosperity. This partnership between the Royal Navy and Global Fishing Watch underscores the UK’s on-going commitment to security, prosperity and sustainable economic development in the Indo-Pacific.

Global Fishing Watch CEO Tony Long said:

Global Fishing Watch and the Royal Navy have agreed to share information, data, and technical expertise on what’s happening at sea. In doing this, we are advancing efforts to build a global maritime database that can improve the overall understanding of maritime domain awareness and enhance our collective ability to assess threats and identify risks, including illegal, unreported, and unregulated (IUU) fishing. This increased awareness can help prevent and address potential incidents before they occur. We believe open data and increased transparency hold the key to better ocean stewardship. By using Automatic Identification System (AIS), Vessel Monitoring System (VMS), satellite, and other data, we are increasing awareness of ocean activity, including identifying patterns of IUU fishing, through our online map. This is helping governments, businesses, and NGOs develop a fuller understanding of high-risk areas and tailor policies and regulations that support local economies, safeguard marine habitats, and combat IUU fishing for the good of all.

At the UN Oceans Conference in 2022, the UK co-launched the IUU Fishing Action Alliance Pledge with the US and Canada to drive international efforts to tackle IUUF along with other international government and non-government partners. Today’s announcement is a tangible example of government and non-government partners working together, using data and innovative tools to tackle shared global challenges.

Notes to editors

The Integrated Security Fund (ISF) is a cross-Government fund developed to tackle the highest-priority threats to UK national security, both at home and overseas. Under ISF, the UK Government has funded cooperation between Global Fishing Watch, the JAC and the Bureau of Fisheries and Aquatic Resources (BFAR), Government of the Philippines to: