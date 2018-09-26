Raising ambitions in UK aerospace: funding for innovative ideas

The UK aerospace research and technology programme is a £3.9 billion joint investment between government and industry to grow the UK’s position in design and manufacture.

As part of the programme, the Aerospace Technology Institute (ATI), the Department for Business, Energy and Industrial Strategy and Innovate UK will invest up to £150 million in innovative aerospace projects this year.

The competition is for business innovation projects that promote competition and secure the future of the UK aerospace industry.

At this stage, organisations can submit an expression of interest with their innovative ideas. Successful applicants will be able to apply for funding in the next stage of the competition.

Technology and aircraft of the future

The competition is for industrial research projects or capital investment.

You must demonstrate value for money as well as the benefits to the industry.

Projects must also fit with the UK Aerospace Technology Strategy, which aims to:

strengthen the UK’s role in whole-aircraft design and system integration for future civil aircraft

build smarter, connected aircraft to help the UK capture high-value future opportunities

help the UK to become a global leader in developing large, complex aviation structures, particularly wings

drive forward new propulsion technologies, such as large turbofans

Who can apply

To apply, you must be a UK-based organisation, working alone or in collaboration with other businesses, research organisations or the third sector.

You will need to carry out your project in the UK and sign up to the ATI framework agreement.

Competition information