Public asked for views on calorie labelling when eating out

The government has opened a public consultation on how to introduce calorie labelling for food and drink consumed outside of the home.

The consultation will also seek views on how this could apply to:

small businesses

street vendors

restaurants with fast-changing menus

online takeaway businesses

Calorie labels are already widely displayed on packaged foods in supermarkets and in some big chains including Wetherspoons and Subway. The new plans are intended to make sure that labelling is applied consistently so that families know how much they and their children are eating when out.

The plans form part of the government’s wider strategy to halve childhood obesity by 2030.

Evidence shows that overweight children are more likely to become overweight adults, who have a high risk of developing health conditions such as type 2 diabetes, certain cancers, strokes and heart disease.

The proposals have been welcomed by diabetes experts, who said that three-quarters of the British public have told them that they want more information about what’s in the food and drink they buy.

Public Health Minister Steve Brine said:

Families want to know what they are eating when on the go, but in many cafés, restaurants and takeaways this information is not available. This is not about forcing anyone to eat certain things, or companies to behave in a certain way, but I firmly believe we have a right to know the nutritional content of the food we give to our children. Type 2 diabetes is on the rise, and is often both preventable and reversible. That’s why we are taking action through this consultation, and I would ask everyone to respond with their ideas on how we can make this work.

Helen Dickens, Assistant Director of Campaigns and Mobilisation at Diabetes UK, said: