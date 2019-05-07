Protecting the Scottish countryside: apply for funding

Scotland’s myriad landscapes are among the most defining aspects of the country. Access to attractive and accessible countryside can make a significant contribution to peoples’ quality of life and wellbeing, and tourism in the Scottish countryside is worth £420 million per year.

However, landscape damage and other changes can result in the loss of local distinctiveness and wildlife diversity, and erode the quality of nearby towns and cities.

Datasets are useful in informing decisions around land management. £250,000 is available through an Innovate UK Small Business Research Initiative (SBRI) competition for projects that can demonstrate how datasets can be used to support the local environment. Funding for the competition forms part of the GovTech Catalyst for Scottish National Heritage (SNH)

The competition is looking for projects which will investigate how technology can deliver better targeted information and advice to users – including land owners, developers and local authorities – to support proposals that limit, damage or benefit conservation efforts.

Projects should:

detail how Scottish National Heritage can use new and current datasets in proposals to limit damage or enhance their environmental impact

explore how data can be shared in non-digital formats, such as maps

help users identify organisations involved in the development or approval of proposals where SNH is not the authorising body

be compatible with other public sector organisations

A 2-phase competition

The competition is made up of 2 phases.

A total of £250,000 including VAT has been allocated to phase 1. Around 5 research and development contracts are expected to be awarded, with projects starting on 1 October 2019 and lasting up to 3 months.

Phase 2 will be subject to outcomes of phase 1 and is expected to award 2 R&D contracts from successful phase 1 applicants. Up to £500,000 including VAT will be allocated to each contract to develop a prototype and conduct field testing. Phase 2 projects can last up to 12 months.

Competition information