PM's roundtable with the aerospace industry: 26 April 2018

A Downing Street spokesperson said:

This morning the Prime Minister hosted a roundtable with the aerospace industry at Downing Street.

The Prime Minister opened the meeting by talking about how the aerospace industry has made a huge contribution to the UK’s economy and has real growth potential in the future. She spoke of the history of successful collaboration between the industry and government, working together through the Aerospace Growth Partnership.

The Prime Minister gave an update on Brexit, confirming that we were seeking a deep and special partnership with the European Union and reconfirming the government’s intention for the UK to remain part of the European Aviation Safety Agency after the UK leaves the EU. This was welcomed by the roundtable attendees.

They also discussed the two customs proposals put forward last summer. The Prime Minister set out the government’s firm intention for an arrangement that secures as frictionless trade as possible, avoids a hard border in Northern Ireland and allows us to set our own, independent trade policy.

The Prime Minister asked industry leaders about what more the government could do to ensure the sector remains competitive in the future and discussed the opportunities that new technologies and greater partnerships could deliver.

The roundtable finished with the Prime Minister acknowledging the significance and importance of the Farnborough International Airshow and that the government would support industry in using this opportunity to show the world that the UK is – and will remain – a leading aerospace nation.

The meeting was also attended by the Transport Secretary Chris Grayling and the Business Secretary Greg Clark who gave an update on the Industrial Strategy.