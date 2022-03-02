PM statement on the vote at the UN General Assembly: 2 March 2022

Prime Minister Boris Johnson said:

We are united in our abhorrence to the evil actions of Putin’s regime and stand side-by-side on the international stage as we deplore its aggression in the strongest possible terms.

Rarely has the contrast between right and wrong been so stark. 141 countries voted to condemn Putin’s war.

Along with my almost daily conversations with President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, I have engaged world leaders in our joint mission to denounce Russia’s actions and make clear – for the sake of innocent civilians - Russia should withdraw from Ukraine and Putin must fail.

We are – and will continue to be - unified in our resounding admiration for the courage and bravery of President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and the Ukrainian people.