PM returns to Salisbury on anniversary of Novichok poisoning

The Prime Minister has today (4 March 2019) visited Salisbury exactly a year after a chemical weapon was used on the streets of the city to target Sergei and Yulia Skripal.

Theresa May visited local businesses and the historic cathedral to be updated on the work being done to help the city recover from the reckless attack.

She also met some of those most closely affected by last year’s incidents in Salisbury and Amesbury, including residents of Christie Miller Road – the neighbours of Sergei Skripal and where the nerve agent was deployed.

The Prime Minister’s visit followed DEFRA ’s announcement on Friday that the unprecedented clean-up operation had been completed.

Prime Minister Theresa May said:

This city has shown such spirit and resolve in the last 12 months. The impact of the utterly reckless use of a nerve agent should not and will not be forgotten. But it is incredibly heartening to see the hard work and determination of the people here to ensure this city has a positive and prosperous future, which it deserves.

The Prime Minister arrived in Salisbury this morning and was met by the city’s MP, John Glen.

She then visited the historic High Street, dropping into the Smith England hairdressers and the Casa Fina gift shop, where she chatted to staff about the challenges they have faced.

Both businesses have been assisted with government funding in the last year, part of a £13 million support package provided to help the city recover from last year’s attack.

The Prime Minister then visited the world-famous Salisbury Cathedral. She spoke to Canon Nick Papadopulos, the Dean, before meeting volunteer guides and viewing the historic Magna Carta in the Chapter House.

The Prime Minister first visited the city last March in the aftermath of the reckless use of Novichok by the Russian military intelligence service, the GRU.

The government will continue to support the area now the clean-up operation is over.

Business Minister, Lord Henley, has been appointed Ministerial Champion for Salisbury – a single point of contact in government as work continues locally to boost business and tourism.