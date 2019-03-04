Minister for Asia Mark Field visits New Delhi and Mumbai

In New Delhi, he met Indian Foreign Secretary, Vijay Gokhale, to discuss tensions between India and Pakistan.

Speaking after the meeting, Mark Field said:

I am delighted to be here in India to build on strong ties with a key partner. I was pleased to meet Indian Foreign Secretary Gokhale at a difficult time in regional relations between India and Pakistan. I repeated that the UK stood shoulder-to-shoulder with India in condemnation of the appalling terror attack in Pulwama. I expressed the UK’s concern about the current tensions, discussed the importance of creating greater regional stability, including the urgent need to tackle terrorism, and encouraged both sides to come together to look for a peaceful diplomatic solution.

While in New Delhi, he also spoke at the Indian Foreign Service Institute highlighting the strength of the UK-India relationship, the UK’s place in the world post-Brexit and the strengthening of the UK’s Foreign and Commonwealth Office.

After New Delhi the Minister visited Mumbai where he met young entrepreneurs at the ‘Fintegrate Zone’ conference to further the UK’s position as a world leader in FinTech and position the UK as India’s partner of choice in raising finance. Among other engagements in Mumbai, he attended a multi-million pound UK-India life sciences deal signing; promoted UK-India sports links in the run up to the 2019 Cricket World Cup; and interacted with Indian youth leaders and Chevening alumni.

The Indian Foreign Service Institute trains Indian Foreign Service officers and provides courses for foreign diplomats.

UK is one of the organising partners of the ‘Fintegrate Zone’ conference, alongside the Government of Maharashtra. The conclave is organised by Zone Startups, India, a leading FinTech accelerator in Mumbai. It is India’s largest FinTech conclave.

