Duke of Sussex unveils Sousse and Bardo Memorial

His Royal Highness The Duke of Sussex has attended a ceremony today (4 March) in Cannon Hill Park, Birmingham to unveil the Sousse and Bardo memorial, which is dedicated to the 31 British people who lost their lives and all those affected by the two terrorist attacks in Tunisia in 2015.

The Duke of Sussex was joined by 300 guests, which included families of the victims and those caught up in both attacks, as well as Harriett Baldwin, Minister of State for the Foreign and Commonwealth Office and Department for International Development, with responsibility for consular policy, and the Lord Mayor of Birmingham. The ceremony, led by BBC newsreader Ben Brown, who reported from Sousse soon after the terrorist attacks in June 2015, included readings from families of the victims and music from a the Birmingham Bach Choir.

The memorial entitled ‘Infinite Wave’ was designed by London and Gloucester-based George King Architects and remembers 31 British nationals, 30 who died as a result of the terrorist attack in Sousse in June 2015 and one British national who died at the Bardo Museum attack in March 2015.

The ‘Infinite Wave’ design was selected by an independent panel following the shortlisting of 7 designs from 19 entries and consultation with family members of those affected by the attacks. The single wave in the memorial structure is formed of 31 different threads, one for each British national who lost their lives, with the ripples surrounding the wave representing the effect this has had on the survivors, families and friends of the victims, and the impact on the wider community. The location of Cannon Hill Park, was also selected following a consultation with the families of the victims.

Minister of State for Consular Policy Harriett Baldwin said:

The huge sense of loss and grief felt by the families of the victims of the 2015 terrorist attacks in Tunisia will never leave them, but I hope this memorial will be a place where the families and loved ones of the victims, and all those affected, can find some solace and a point of remembrance in a tranquil setting. The construction of a permanent memorial dedicated to those who were so tragically killed underlines our pledge to never forget the victims of these atrocities.

George King, Principal of George King Architects said:

We are incredibly honoured to have been chosen to create this memorial to remember all those affected by the tragic events that took place in Tunisia in 2015.

Throughout the design and construction process we have been acutely aware of the significance that this memorial has for the families who have lost loved ones, the survivors and the wider community. We put them and their experiences very much at the heart of the design concept. Together with our team of expert consultants, fabricators and contractors we have focused on translating our unique design into reality with a focus on craftsmanship, quality and fine detailing in order to create a meaningful place of reflection and contemplation within the beautiful setting of Cannon Hill Park.

We are extremely proud of our team whose hard work and dedication over the past two years has delivered a beautiful and poignant memorial that we hope will have a special place in people’s hearts for many years to come.

The FCO have led the design process, construction and unveiling ceremony of the Sousse and Bardo Memorial.

Lord Mayor of Birmingham, Councillor Yvonne Mosquito, said:

This beautiful memorial to the 31 people who lost their lives in the Tunisia terror attacks will provide a peaceful place for their friends and family to remember them in Cannon Hill Park – a location chosen by their loved ones. I truly hope it helps these families – and anyone else affected by the 2015 terror attacks – to find solace by visiting the memorial.

