PM meets with small businesses

The Prime Minister and Business Secretary Andrea Leadsom met with small businesses today in Downing Street to discuss how best to help them start and grow.

The Prime Minister welcomed small business owners and entrepreneurs from a range of sectors across the UK, including tech, retail and manufacturing. As small businesses are the country’s biggest employers, he also welcomed this morning’s figures that show employment at a record high and wages are continuing to rise.

He outlined that he wants to build a dynamic, vibrant culture for start-ups, small businesses and entrepreneurs in the UK, which means bringing gigabit broadband speeds to everyone and creating a tax environment that stimulates growth. The PM and Business Secretary heard about other areas to boost the growth and productivity of small enterprises, such as tackling late payments, providing export opportunities and improving the skills and education of young people starting out in business.

On Brexit, the Prime Minister emphasised that he wants the UK to leave the EU with a deal and that we are working hard to get one, but that this will require movement from the EU. The Business Secretary also highlighted her recent meeting banking chiefs to launch the new Business Finance Council and encourage support for SMEs, both as we leave the EU and beyond.

They thanked all for constructive discussions and committed to continue to work with small businesses to take forward the ideas discussed.