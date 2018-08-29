PM meets President Buhari: 29 August 2018

A Downing Street spokesperson said:

“Prime Minister Theresa May met President Muhammadu Buhari of Nigeria in Abuja today during her three-day visit to Africa.

“The leaders agreed that the UK and Nigeria are strong partners bilaterally and in the Commonwealth, and that our mutual security and prosperity is strengthened by our close cooperation.

“The leaders agreed to build on our growing commercial ties, including through a new Economic Development Forum to help us identify and overcome barriers to trade and investment.

“The PM talked about how the UK will step up investment into Nigeria as part of its ambition to be the G7’s number one investor in Africa by 2022, including through CDC.

“The Prime Minister welcomed the progress towards securing a significant investment into oil and gas in Bonga South West, and reiterated the importance of the President’s continued leadership in securing the final agreement.

“Nigeria’s stability matters to the UK, and the work we’re doing together to tackle shared threats helps to keep our people safe. Today the leaders witnessed the signing of the first UK-Nigeria security and defence partnership which will formalise and expand this cooperation.

“They also discussed the importance of human rights and the need to ensure our joint work on security is in line with international standards.

“The Prime Minister welcomed Nigeria’s efforts at a national and regional level to combat illegal migration and human trafficking, and their support for the Call to Action to end modern slavery which was launched by the PM at UNGA last year.

“She thanked President Buhari for championing this agenda, including through his chairing of the Economic Community of West African States and his commitment to use Nigeria’s influence to promote African leadership on these issues.

“Finally, the leaders discussed Nigeria’s forthcoming elections and agreed they must be fair, credible and peaceful, and free from interference.

“The Prime Minister and President agreed to continue working in partnership to ensure our bilateral relationship and regional cooperation go from strength to strength in the years ahead.”