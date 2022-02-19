PM meeting with Ukrainian President Zelenskyy: 19 February 2022

The leaders discussed the increasing tensions on Ukraine’s borders. The Prime Minister condemned recent Russian aggression including shelling in Donbass and cyber attacks against the Ukrainian Government.

The Prime Minister underscored the UK’s unequivocal support for Ukraine’s sovereignty and territorial integrity. President Zelenskyy thanked the Prime Minister for the UK’s assistance, including through Operation Orbital and financial support to Ukraine.

The Prime Minister told President Zelenskyy that the UK continues to cooperate closely with international partners to make clear that any Russia incursion will be met with strength, including significant economic consequences.

The leaders agreed that any further Russian incursion into Ukraine would be a profound miscalculation which would be met with fierce resistance from Ukraine.

They agreed there was still time for President Putin to choose the path of peace and diplomacy.