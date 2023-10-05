PM meeting with the President of Ukraine: 05 October 2023

The Prime Minister met Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelenskyy at the European Political Community Summit in Spain today.

The Prime Minister offered his deep condolences for the terrible attack on a funeral in Ukraine earlier today, saying it demonstrated the depths of depravity Russian forces are willing to sink to. He reiterated the steadfast support of the British people for Ukraine and outlined our plans for continued support in the autumn and beyond.

The leaders discussed further international military assistance to Ukraine, including on maritime security and air defence, and support for the development of Ukraine’s domestic defence production.

President Zelenskyy raised ongoing concerns about Russian attacks on grain shipments and commercial vessels in the Black Sea, and the Prime Minister committed to supporting secure routes to ensure vital Ukrainian grain can reach countries in need.