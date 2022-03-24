PM meeting with Prime Minister Fumio Kishida of Japan: 24 March 2022

Prime Minister Boris Johnson met Prime Minister Fumio Kishida of Japan this afternoon, ahead of the G7 summit at NATO.

They discussed the need for urgent de-escalation and unfettered humanitarian access in Ukraine, and the Prime Minister thanked the Japanese leader for his strong support to Ukraine and Europe.

Both leaders agreed that on the importance of reducing reliance on Russian hydrocarbons and improving global energy security, and the Prime Minister welcomed Japan’s support in that regard.

The Prime Minister condemned recent North Korean missile launches and they agreed to further strengthen UK-Japan bilateral cooperation, particularly in defence. They also welcomed progress in talks on the UK joining the CPTPP trade bloc.