PM meeting with Prime Minister Frederiksen of Denmark: 13 October 2023

The Prime Minister met with the Danish Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen in Sweden today.

Discussing the situation in Israel, the leaders condemned the barbaric terror attacks and reflected on the profound implication they had for Israel and the region.

They also underscored the importance of avoiding wider regional escalation and taking steps to ensure that humanitarian concerns were addressed.

It was vital to ensure Jewish communities across Europe felt supported and safe following the recent events, the leaders added.

Discussing Ukraine, the Prime Minister updated on UK support and welcomed Denmark’s strong contribution to the fast jet coalition. They reiterated the importance of continuing to work together to deliver fast jet capability to Ukraine as quickly as possible.

Reflecting on the strength of the UK – Denmark relationship, the Prime Minister said he looked forward to deepening ties between the two countries.

The leaders agreed to stay in close touch.