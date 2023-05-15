PM meeting with President Zelenskyy: Monday 15 May

The Prime Minister welcomed Ukrainian President Zelenskyy to Chequers today.

President Zelenskyy thanked the Prime Minister for the enduring support of the British people for the people of Ukraine.

The Prime Minister outlined the new package of support the UK has announced today, including further air defence missiles and drones. This builds on the confirmation last week that the UK has become the first country to provide long-range cruise missiles to Ukraine.

The Prime Minister reiterated that the UK will continue its support to ensure Ukraine secures a just and lasting peace. That includes both immediate military support and providing long-term security assistance to guarantee Ukraine’s ability to deter aggression.

The Prime Minister said he would use his meetings with world leaders over the coming days at the Council of Europe and G7 Summits to stress the importance of sustaining global support for Ukraine at this pivotal time.