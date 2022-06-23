PM meeting with President of Nigeria: 23 June 2022

The Prime Minister met Muhammadu Buhari, President of Nigeria, at the Commonwealth Heads of Government meeting in Kigali this afternoon.

He set out the UK’s intention to boost economic ties with Nigeria, as Africa’s largest economy, highlighting today’s announcement of the new Developing Countries Trading Scheme as an example of UK efforts to cut trade barriers and stimulate growth.

The leaders discussed the huge challenges posed to all countries, but particularly those in Africa, by rising global commodity prices fuelled by Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. They agreed to look at ways to increase cooperation between the UK and Nigeria on energy supplies and clean technology.

The Prime Minister welcomed progress on climate action post COP26, including Nigeria’s leadership on the Great Green Wall initiative and Forest Declaration.

They also discussed regional security, covering the ongoing threats from Boko Haram in Nigeria and the situation in Libya, and committed to deepen cooperation on defence and security.

The leaders looking forward to a successful Commonwealth Heads of Government Meeting over the coming days.