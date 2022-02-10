PM meeting with Polish President Andrzej Duda: 10 February 2022

The Prime Minister met Polish President Andrzej Duda in Warsaw today.

The Prime Minister emphasised the UK’s resolute commitment to NATO and to Europe’s defence and security.

He noted the important role Poland plays as a valued partner and ally on NATO’s front line. The Prime Minister outlined the UK’s support to Poland, including the 350 troops deployed this week to bolster the country’s defences.

The Prime Minister emphasised the need for NATO allies to speak with one voice against ongoing Russian hostility. The leaders agreed that allies must continue working on a package of sanctions which would take force in the event of any further hostility. They also underlined the need for European countries to reconsider the Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline in that event.

The leaders discussed the steps allies are taking to encourage de-escalation and find a diplomatic solution to the current tensions on the Ukrainian border. The Prime Minister stressed that the UK would remain absolutely resolute in defence of our principles.