PM meeting with Israel’s President Isaac Herzog: 01 December 2023

The Prime Minister met Israel’s President Isaac Herzog at the COP28 Summit in the UAE.

They discussed the conflict with Hamas and the end of the humanitarian pause in Gaza earlier today.

The Prime Minister once again emphasised the need to take all possible measures to avoid civilian casualties and significantly increase the flow of aid to Gaza.

The leaders discussed ongoing efforts to secure the safe release of all hostages, which remains an urgent priority. The Prime Minister reiterated the UK’s unwavering support for Israel’s fundamental right to defend itself against terrorism.

The Prime Minister also raised the importance of de-escalating tensions in the West Bank to support longer term peace and security.