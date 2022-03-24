PM meeting with EU President Ursula von der Leyen: 24 March 2022

The Prime Minister met the President of the European Commission, Ursula von der Leyen, on the sidelines of the G7 meeting in Brussels today.

He welcomed President von der Leyen’s leadership on the response to crisis in Ukraine and the EU’s close cooperation with the UK, including on sanctions, energy security and the humanitarian response.

They shared their horror at the devastation being inflicted on Ukraine by Russia, and agreed on the need to step up military, financial and economic support to the Ukrainian government.

The leaders committed to strengthen the economic sanctions on Putin’s regime and continue working together to diversify energy sources and move away from reliance on Russian hydrocarbons.

The Prime Minister and President Von der Leyen also discussed wider bilateral cooperation, including the ongoing issues with the Northern Ireland Protocol. The Prime Minister reiterated the importance of working together to find durable solutions that address the challenges with the Protocol.