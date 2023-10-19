PM meeting with Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman of Saudi Arabia: 19 October 2023

The Prime Minister met Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman in Saudi Arabia today.

The leaders agreed that the loss of innocent lives in Israel and Gaza over the last two weeks has been horrific. They underscored the need to avoid any further escalation in the region and agreed to coordinate action on this front.

The Prime Minister and Crown Prince agreed on the pressing need for humanitarian access into Gaza to provide vital water, food and medicine. The Prime Minister outlined the steps the UK has taken to address the increasingly urgent humanitarian situation, including announcing £10 million of further aid.

The Prime Minister encouraged the Crown Prince to use Saudi’s leadership in the region to support stability, both now and in the long-term.

More broadly, the Prime Minister and Crown Prince looked forward to working together to advance areas of shared interest for the UK and Saudi Arabia, including on upholding regional security.