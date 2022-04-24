PM call with UN Secretary-General António Guterres: 24 April 2022

Prime Minister Boris Johnson spoke to the UN Secretary-General António Guterres this afternoon on the situation in Ukraine.

The Prime Minister described Putin’s actions in Ukraine as nauseating and blatant aggression, which is having devastating consequences for Ukraine’s people.

They discussed their shared concerns on attacks in areas besieged by Russian forces, such as Mariupol and Kherson, and the need to secure a ceasefire, facilitate humanitarian efforts and allow civilians to leave.

The Prime Minister made clear the importance of global solidarity with Ukraine, with the UK continuing to work closely with international partners to support Ukraine to defend itself.