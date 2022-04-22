Policy paper

Prime Minister Boris Johnson's visit to India, April 2022: UK-India joint statements

UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson and India Prime Minister Narendra Modi agreed a joint statement: 'Towards shared security and prosperity through national resilience'.

UK-India joint statement April 2022: Towards shared security and prosperity through national resilience

India-UK cyber statement, April 2022

The Prime Minister of the United Kingdom, Rt Hon Boris Johnson MP, made an official visit to India at the invitation of Prime Minister of India, Shri Narendra Modi on 21 to 22 April 2022. The Prime Ministers:

This page provides the joint statement following their meeting on 22 April 2022, and a separate UK-India joint cyber statement.

Read more about the Prime Minister’s visit to India.

