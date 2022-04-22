Prime Minister Boris Johnson's visit to India, April 2022: UK-India joint statements
UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson and India Prime Minister Narendra Modi agreed a joint statement: 'Towards shared security and prosperity through national resilience'.
The Prime Minister of the United Kingdom, Rt Hon Boris Johnson MP, made an official visit to India at the invitation of Prime Minister of India, Shri Narendra Modi on 21 to 22 April 2022. The Prime Ministers:
- agreed a joint statement, ‘Towards shared security and prosperity through national resilience’
- reviewed progress on the ambitious India-UK Roadmap to 2030 (April 2021)
- resolved to advance the India-UK Comprehensive Strategic Partnership agreed in 2021
This page provides the joint statement following their meeting on 22 April 2022, and a separate UK-India joint cyber statement.