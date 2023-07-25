PM call with the President of Ukraine: 25 July 2023

The Prime Minister spoke to President Zelenskyy this morning.

The leaders discussed recent developments on the battlefield and the continued progress by Ukrainian forces despite the challenging conditions. The Prime Minister added that he was appalled by the devastation caused by recent Russian attacks on Odesa.

Discussing the Black Sea Grain Initiative, the leaders agreed on the importance of ensuring grain was able to be exported from Ukraine to reach international markets. The Prime Minister said the UK was working closely with Turkey on restoring the grain deal, and we would continue to use our role as chair of the UN Security Council to further condemn Russia’s behaviour.

Russia was increasingly looking to target merchant vessels in the Black Sea area and the UK was carefully monitoring the situation alongside our partners, the Prime Minister added.

The UK continued to support Ukraine’s air defence and artillery needs with more ammunition and missiles being delivered, the Prime Minister said.

Reflecting on long-term security assurances, the leaders agreed the number of countries who had put themselves forward to sign up to the multilateral Joint Declaration was a testament to the international support for Ukraine.

The leaders looked forward to speaking again soon.