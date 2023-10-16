PM call with the Amir of Qatar, Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad al-Thani: 17 October 2023

Prime Minister Rishi Sunak spoke to the Amir of Qatar, Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad al-Thani, this afternoon about the situation in Israel and the Occupied Palestinian Territories.

The Prime Minister reiterated his complete condemnation of Hamas’ terrorist attack and set out the UK’s efforts to support Israel and protect Palestinian civilians and British nationals caught up in the violence.

The leaders discussed areas of cooperation between the UK and Qatar, including on ensuring safe passage for aid to Gaza to alleviate the humanitarian suffering and on urgent efforts to secure the release of hostages. The Prime Minister thanked the Amir for his constructive role in regional diplomacy.

The Prime Minister updated on his conversations with other Arab leaders and they agreed that the conflict must not be allowed to destabilise the wider region and cause further bloodshed.