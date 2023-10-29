PM call with Prime Minister Rutte of the Netherlands: 29 October 2023

The Prime Minister spoke to the Prime Minister of the Netherlands, Mark Rutte, this evening about the crisis in the Middle East.

The leaders shared their serious concern at the worsening humanitarian situation in Gaza and stressed the importance of increasing the supplies of water, medicines and fuel reaching civilians. They discussed options to help expedite the supply of aid and efforts to support British and Dutch nationals in Gaza and to ensure the safe return of hostages.

The Prime Minister and Prime Minister Rutte reflected on their visits to Israel, where they had witnessed the deep grief and trauma caused by Hamas’ attack.

The two leaders agreed on the vital importance of maintaining international humanitarian law and protecting civilians in Gaza. They also discussed the importance of avoiding further damaging and destabilising escalation in the region, and to reinvigorate the process towards a peaceful resolution to the conflict and a two-state solution. The leaders agreed to remain in close contact on the next steps.