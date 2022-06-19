PM call with Prime Minister of Norway: 19 June 2022

The Prime Minister spoke to the Prime Minister of Norway, Jonas Støre, this evening, ahead of the NATO leaders summit later this month.

The Prime Minister updated Prime Minister Støre on his visit to Kyiv on Friday, and his assessment of the conflict in Ukraine.

He reiterated his strong belief that Ukraine can and will win and said his visit to the country had further cemented that view.

The leaders discussed the blockade of grain in Odessa, and how international partners and allies could further support efforts to ensure its release.

Both Prime Ministers agreed more needed to be done ahead of the NATO leaders summit to support Ukraine and bolster its resilience in the face of continued Russian aggression.

The Prime Minister said he looked forward to seeing the Norwegian leader in Madrid to discuss how the UK and Norway could continue to work together in support of Ukraine.