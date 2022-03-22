PM call with Prime Minister Modi of India: 22 March 2022

The Prime Minister spoke to Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi this afternoon.

The leaders discussed the grave situation in Ukraine, and the Prime Minister said he believed the actions of Putin’s regime were deeply disturbing and disastrous for the world.

The pair agreed that Ukraine’s integrity and territorial sovereignty must be respected.

Russia needed to adhere to the UN Charter, the leaders said, and both agreed that respect for international law was the only way to ensure global peace and prosperity.

Prime Minister Modi updated on India’s support for the humanitarian situation in Ukraine, and the Prime Minister said the UK and India should intensify efforts to promote peace and de-escalation in the region.

The leaders welcomed India and the UK’s strong and prosperous relationship, and agreed to continue to build on trade, security and business ties in the coming weeks and months. They looked forward to meeting in person at the earliest opportunity.