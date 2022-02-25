PM call with Prime Minister Justin Trudeau: 25 February 2022

The Prime Minister spoke to Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau this evening to discuss how western allies could further ratchet up pressure on the Russian regime.

The Prime Minister thanked the Canadian leader for his diplomatic efforts and coordination with allies on sanctions, and said the UK and Canada held a shared ambition in ensuring President Putin failed and was seen to fail.

The Prime Minister said allies needed to take immediate action on SWIFT, and the leaders discussed further options to increase coordinated economic pressure on Russia.

The world also needs to remain vigilant to potential for the Russian regime to further exploit vulnerabilities in other countries too, the leaders agreed.

Both leaders said President Putin’s attack on Ukraine was an attack on democracies everywhere, and the world needed to stand together and support the Ukrainians in any way possible in their hour of need.