PM call with Prime Minister Jonas Støre: 11 July 2022

Prime Minister Boris Johnson spoke to Prime Minister Jonas Støre today, following the Norwegian leader’s recent visit to Ukraine.

The pair discussed the latest situation in the country, and how both Norway and the UK could continue to support President Zelenskyy’s Government through diplomatic and military means.

The Prime Minister thanked Prime Minister Støre for his continued support to Ukraine and its allies, including Norway’s recent £840m commitment to the country, and the leaders agreed on the importance of the international community remaining steadfast in their commitment to Ukraine. Ukraine was unable to negotiate a peace deal while Russia was still attacking it, the Prime Minister said.

Discussing energy security, the leaders recognised the public concern at rising prices, and agreed on the need for continued progress to low carbon solutions to shore up supplies.

The leaders agreed to stay in close touch in the coming weeks.