PM call with Prime Minister Abe: 20 March 2018

A Downing Street spokesperson said:

This morning the Prime Minister spoke to Prime Minister Abe of Japan.

The Prime Minister updated Prime Minister Abe on the investigation into the attack on Sergei Skripal and his daughter and the reckless endangerment of the British public through the use of a military grade nerve agent developed by Russia.

The Prime Minister noted that the incident was a grave violation of international law and also state sovereignty.

Prime Minister Abe condemned the incident, and said Japan shared our strong conviction that the use of chemical weapons should never be tolerated. He expressed heartfelt sympathy for the victims, and said Japan shared our outrage.

They agreed that those responsible must be brought to justice and that Russia must respond in a serious manner, including by cooperating fully with the Organisation for the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons (OPCW) investigation.