PM call with President Zelenskyy of Ukraine: 9 March 2022

The Prime Minister spoke with Ukrainian President Zelenskyy this evening.

He began by praising President Zelenskyy’s deeply moving address to the House of Commons yesterday.

President Zelenskyy thanked the Prime Minister for the UK’s ongoing military support, alongside tough new sanctions to punish the Putin regime for its actions.

The Prime Minister committed to further tighten these sanctions in order to impose the maximum economic cost on Russia. He outlined the work the UK is doing to provide the military equipment Ukraine needed to defend itself.

Both leaders condemned the horrifying attack on a maternity hospital in Mariupol and the failure by Russian forces to respect ceasefire agreements in humanitarian corridors. The Prime Minister noted that this was yet further evidence that Putin was acting with careless disregard for International Humanitarian Law.

The PM ended by reaffirming the UK’s unwavering support for the people of Ukraine and said that President Zelenskyy had earned the admiration and love of the British people.