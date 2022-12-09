PM call with President Zelenskyy of Ukraine: 9 December 2022

The Prime Minister spoke to Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy this afternoon.

The leaders discussed the fresh wave of Russian attacks on critical national infrastructure in Ukraine, and President Zelenskyy thanked the UK for its crucial support to help restore power through the supply of generators.

The Prime Minister paid tribute to the success of Ukraine’s Armed Forces in intercepting dozens of potentially devastating missiles this week, and said the UK was thinking of the Ukrainian people as they continued to defend their country through the winter.

Updating on the latest lethal aid deliveries from the UK, the Prime Minister said that more anti-air guns and further short range air defence missiles would arrive in the coming weeks.

Both leaders agreed on the importance of pre-empting Russia’s insincere calls for a ceasefire, and the Prime Minister added that the Kremlin needed to withdraw its forces before any agreement could be considered.

The leaders agreed to speak again in the coming weeks.