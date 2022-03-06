PM call with President Zelenskyy of Ukraine: 6 March 2022

The Prime Minister spoke to Ukrainian President Zelenskyy this afternoon.

The Prime Minister stressed that the British people stand fully behind the Ukrainian people. He said that international support and admiration for President Zelenskyy and the whole of Ukraine grows every day.

The leaders discussed the increasing threat Russia’s barbaric attacks pose to Ukrainian civilians and the Prime Minister underlined the UK’s determination to ensure Putin fails.

The Prime Minister outlined the steps the UK is taking to support Ukraine and the two leaders discussed the Prime Minister’s six-point plan for international action.

The leaders discussed the urgent needs of the Ukrainian Armed Forces and the Prime Minister undertook to work with partners to provide further defensive equipment.

The Prime Minister and President Zelenskyy also discussed the deteriorating humanitarian situation in Ukraine, precipitated by Russia’s indiscriminate attacks and ceasefire breaches.

The Prime Minister outlined what the UK is doing, both to provide humanitarian support and impose economic costs on Russia which strike at the heart of Putin’s war machine. This includes calling on other countries to take further action to remove Russia from SWIFT.

The leaders agreed to continue speaking to ensure the wishes of the Ukrainian people are at the forefront of the international response going forward.