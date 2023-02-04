PM call with President Zelenskyy of Ukraine: 4 February 2023

The Prime Minister spoke to President Zelenskyy this afternoon.

The leaders discussed the latest situation on the ground in Ukraine and the Prime Minister said he was focussed on ensuring the UK’s defensive military equipment reached the front line as quickly as possible.

As part of that effort, Ukrainian soldiers had already begun training on Challenger 2 tanks in the UK this week, the Prime Minister added.

Both leaders agreed that it was vital that international partners accelerated their assistance to Ukraine to help seize the opportunity to push Russian forces back, as well as looking at how they could support the long term capability of Ukraine’s armed forces.

The greatest weapon in Ukraine’s arsenal was the collective international unity in support of Ukraine, the leaders agreed.

The Prime Minister said he had met Ukrainian troops training in the UK last week, and was inspired by their courage and the stories of their loved ones back home. He added that they had paid tribute to President Zelenskyy’s strong leadership.

Discussing the lead up to the one year anniversary of Russia’s unprovoked invasion of Ukraine, both leaders agreed on the importance of UN partners once again demonstrating their solidarity with Ukraine.

They agreed to stay in close touch.