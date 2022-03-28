PM call with President Zelenskyy of Ukraine: 28 March 2022

The Prime Minister spoke to Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy this afternoon, as part of their ongoing dialogue.

President Zelenskyy spoke about the appalling humanitarian situation in Mariupol, where heavy fighting continues.

The Prime Minister offered his full support to Ukraine in the face of Russia’s continued aggression, including with humanitarian support and more defensive equipment.

President Zelenskyy provided an update on negotiations and the two leaders agreed to coordinate closely in the days ahead. The Prime Minister reiterated the UK would maintain and strengthen economic pressure on Putin’s regime.