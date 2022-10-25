PM call with President Zelenskyy of Ukraine: 25 October 2022

Prime Minister Rishi Sunak spoke to the President of Ukraine, Volodymyr Zelenskyy, this evening to underline the United Kingdom’s steadfast support for Ukraine.

The Prime Minister said the United Kingdom’s support for Ukraine would be as strong as ever under his premiership, and President Zelenskyy could count on his Government to stand in continued solidarity.

The Prime Minister also noted the importance of the International Atomic Energy Agency’s work in Ukraine to ensure nuclear safety and provide transparency around any disinformation.

Both leaders agreed on the need to continue to place pressure on Putin’s barbaric regime through continued economic sanctions.

President Zelenskyy congratulated the Prime Minister on his appointment and wished him a happy Diwali. The Prime Minister thanked him and said he hoped they would see each other in person soon.