PM call with President Zelenskyy of Ukraine: 25 February 2022

The Prime Minister spoke to President Zelenskyy this morning to express his solidarity with Ukraine.

President Zelenskyy updated the Prime Minister on the most recent Russian military advances, including missile and artillery strikes on Ukrainian cities and the terrible developments in Kyiv in the early hours of this morning.

The Prime Minister assured President Zelenskyy that the world is united in its horror at what Putin is doing. He paid tribute to the bravery and heroism of the Ukrainian people in standing up to Russia’s campaign of violence, and expressed his deep condolences for those who have been killed.

The Prime Minister committed to provide further UK support to Ukraine in the coming days as the people of Ukraine and the world continue to demonstrate that Putin cannot act with impunity.