PM call with President Zelenskyy of Ukraine: 23 April 2024

The Prime Minister spoke to Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy this morning, to assure him of the UK’s steadfast support for Ukraine’s defence against Russia’s brutal and expansionist ambitions.

He confirmed that the UK would provide an additional £500 million in immediate funding to support the highest priority capabilities, including further ammunition, air defence and drones – taking our support this year to £3 billion.

The Ministry of Defence would also make our largest-ever single commitment of military equipment to help Ukraine fight back across land, sea and air – including 60 boats, more than 400 vehicles and over 1,600 missiles.

President Zelenskyy thanked the Prime Minister for the UK’s continued support, saying the new military assistance would make a material difference to ordinary Ukrainians fighting on the frontline to defend their country.

Ahead of a visit to Poland and Germany, the Prime Minister reiterated that Ukraine’s security was central to all of Europe’s security. He said the UK would continue to work to galvanise the international community to support Ukraine’s defence.